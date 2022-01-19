URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Urbana School District #116 has released a new list of school protocols and guidelines, including the addition of metal detectors to the entrances at Urbana High School.
The District released the updated guidelines during the January 18, Board of Education meeting.
The board updated several COVID guidelines, shared the results of an Illinois Educator Shortage Study, and approved the request for the High School to purchase an Opengate Door Detection System, from CEIA-USA, for the purchase price of $65,000.
The board also approved an agreement allowing data sharing between the Housing Authority of Champaign County (HACC) and Urbana School District 116.
To view the full update of guidelines and protocols visit the Districts website.
