CHICAGO (WAND) - The bodies of four people have been pulled from Chicago waterways in a one-week period, authorities said.
The latest victim, a woman, was found in the Chicago River Friday morning in the Lower West Side area of the city. NBC Chicago reports she was spotted at Damen Avenue at about 7:50 a.m. and pulled from the water.
Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.
The other victims were found in the Chicago River and Lake Michigan the previous weekend. The station reports they included:
- The body of 80-year-old Yuet Tsang in the South Branch of the Chicago River at Eleanor Street near Bridgeport
- A woman's body in the river in the Loop, located in the 100 block of N. Riverside Plaza near Ogilvie Station
- A male's body in Lake Michigan near the 31st Street Harbor
There have not been autopsy results released in any of the four cases.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
