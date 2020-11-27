WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - The body of a sergeant killed in Egypt has returned home to central Illinois.
Army Sgt. Jeremy C. Sherman, 23, was one of seven people in a group that included five Americans to be killed in a November helicopter crash. The crash occurred in a routine mission as part of peacekeeping operations in the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt.
The crash was apparently caused by a mechanical issue. A full investigation had been launched.
After enlisting in 2015, Sherman arrived in Egypt in October. His military history includes deployments to Korea and Afghanistan. He was UH-60 crew chief assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Shinai.
Sherman has earned the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
After arriving from Egypt to Chicago, an escort transported Sherman Friday to the Watseka area. Locals lined parts of the procession route.
