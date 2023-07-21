(WAND) - Central Illinois briefly catches a break from the heat and humidity.
Under a sun and cloud mix today and tomorrow, highs will top out near 80° today and in the low-to-mid-80s this weekend.
A couple of spotty showers can't be ruled out Saturday afternoon, but we'll see a better chance of a few showers and storms Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.
It turns hot and humid again next week.
Monday and Tuesday's highs will be around 90°.
While a few scattered showers and storms may help hold temperatures down some, highs could reach the mid-90s after Tuesday on the days without rain.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
