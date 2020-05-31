SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There were several break-ins at White oaks Mall in Springfield Sunday.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell confirmed there were "some" break-ins. He will double manpower tonight to assist SPD.
Springfield Police and Sangamon County Sheriffs Office shut down all entrances to White Oak Mall. WAND's Chris Carter caught it on his Facebook Live below.
Protesters also attempted to march into the Fire Station 1 parking garage. WAND's Chris Carter caught the scene on camera in his Facebook Live below.
