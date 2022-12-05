SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Stewardson brothers started their business in the basement of their home, but now they have a storefront in downtown Shelbyville.
During the pandemic, Trey, 20, and Aiden, 15, Sayers started buying and collecting sports trading cards. Aiden, in high school, said he and his brother Trey had a lot of downtime during 2020, so they started watching YouTube videos about sports cards. The brothers shared with WAND News, they've always been passionate about sports, but they started the journey by buying and selling sports cards online and at card shows.
"It really became our big hobby during COVID and it just kept getting bigger and bigger," said Trey.
Sayers Brothers Cards opened on North Morgan Street in Shelbyville back in November. The store features a variety of sports trading cards and sports memorabilia. Aiden told WAND news he's become very passionate about sports cards, even working at a different store before opening his own.
"It is surreal," he shared. "I always dreamed of having a card store, but I didn't expect this opportunity to happen so quickly."
Both of the Sayers brothers are still in school but said they saw a business opportunity and put all of the necessary work into making it happen. The brothers hope their store will inspire others in the community to collect trading cards.
"Even if you may not collect sports cards, it's a place you should check out because maybe you will start getting into sports cards. There is a cheap option for people if they want to collect. It doesn't have to be all the fancy and expensive cards. You can collect good cards that are cheap," said Trey.
Sayers Brothers Cards is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.