DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Construction of a major overpass on Brush College Road in Decatur could begin as early as this fall. The overpass will span over the Norfolk Southern rail yard.
Democratic Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth worked to obtain a $16 million dollar federal rail safety grant to help pay for the project. The money will be coupled with other federal, state and local funds.
Bids are expected to be opened later this month. If there are no complications groundbreaking will take place later this year. The project will take about 2 ½ years to complete.
Building the overpass will replace an aging and outdated underpass. It is expected to ease vehicle and truck traffic and congestion. Two railroad crossings, operated by Norfolk Southern and Canadian National, will be closed.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.