CHICAGO (WAND) — U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representative Nikki Budzinski (D-IL-13) announced $16 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program for Decatur, Illinois, to improve rail connectivity by supporting construction activities to upgrade 1.21 miles of Brush College Road.
This project will create a new grade separation structure, permanently close two existing highway-rail grade crossings on Norfolk Southern and Illinois Central Railroad rights-of-way, and create pedestrian grade crossings.
“This funding for Decatur is a monumental step forward, paving the way for rail improvements that prioritize passenger safety,” said Durbin. “By investing in our infrastructure, we are reconnecting communities, enhancing transportation efficiency, and ensuring timely delivery of goods. I’ll keep working with Senator Duckworth and Congresswoman Budzinski to prioritize the well-being of Illinoisans while forging a stronger future for Decatur.”
“This federal support is critical in helping Decatur increase rail safety,” Duckworth said. “Improvements to grade separations and crossings help decrease noise, reduce emergency response time and improve commuter rail operations, safety and the environment of our communities. I’m pleased to see the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at work right here in Illinois, and I’ll keep working to make sure Illinois has the support it needs to make these necessary infrastructure improvements.”
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is continuing to bring transformative investments to communities in Central and Southern Illinois,” said Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski. “I couldn't be more thrilled to join Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth in announcing that $16 million in federal infrastructure funding will be coming to Decatur to better connect the community and improve rail safety. This investment will create good-paying union jobs right here in our community and I'm looking forward to seeing this project progress.”
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Durbin, Duckworth, and Budzinski supported, created the Railroad Crossing Elimination Grant Program, which provides funding for highway-rail or pathway-rail grade crossing improvement projects that focus on improving the safety and mobility of people and goods.
