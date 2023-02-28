CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The day finally arrived in Champaign as Raising Cane's opened in Campustown.
Residents like Victor Herrera came out as early as 10 p.m. Monday night to ensure they were first in line.
“I got here at 10 p.m. I stayed across the street in my car, then I sat at the bench, and then around 12 a.m. I came around here and stayed out front and walked around for a bit. Then around 2 a.m., that’s when more people started showing up,” said Herrera.
Raising Cane's brought many jobs to the Champaign area with this location, and its North Prospect location as well.
“We’re adding more than one hundred new jobs to the Champaign community. We’ve hired some great crew members locally from the community and the campus. We’re excited to be a great place for them to work for many years to come,” said Regional Leader, Brian Stegall.
Raising Cane's also made a contribution to the local Boys and Girls Club.
“That’s the first of many checks that we’re going to be writing as part of the fabric of this community. Every time Raising Cane’s enters a new community, we look for partnerships that do great work that we can partner with, and we can contribute to their mission. It's something we’re very proud to be a part of,” said Stegall.
The second location on North Prospect is set to open this Spring.
