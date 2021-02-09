URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Carle Foundation Hospital receives the Healthgrades 2021 America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award™ for the sixth year in a row.
Carle is among the top one percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for superior clinical performance year-over-year, according to Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems.
Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award recipients, including Carle, are recognized for their overall clinical excellence and efforts to provide top-quality care across multiple specialty lines and areas.
“We’re proud to not only be a regional leader, but also a national leader in healthcare,” Robert Healy, MD, Chief Quality Officer, said. “This achievement is a wonderful way of recognizing sustained performance and excellent outcomes for our patients year over year.”
So far, in 2021 Carle has already been recognized for seven other awards and achievements, including:
· One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Cardiac Care™ for 5 years in a row (2017-2021)
· One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care™ for 3 years in a row (2019-2021)
· One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Critical Care™ for 3 years in a row (2019-2021)
· One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care™ in 2021
· One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care™ in 2021
· Coronary Intervention Excellence Award™ in 2021
· Neurosciences Excellence Award™ for 3 years in a row (2019-2021)
“COVID-19 has profoundly changed the delivery of healthcare but what is unchanged is the importance of high-quality care. Those hospitals that achieved the America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award have exhibited a long-standing commitment to quality and superior clinical outcomes, which differentiates them from other healthcare organizations. We applaud their ongoing efforts,” Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Healthgrades, said.
Carle is one of four hospitals in Illinois and the only hospital outside the Chicago metro area to receive the Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals distinction.
Outside of the Chicago metro area, Carle is the only hospital to be one of America’s best hospitals in Cardiac Care, Critical Care, and Stroke Care.
It is also the only hospital in Illinois to receive the America’s 100 Best Hospitals in Cardiac Care, Critical Care, Stroke Care, and Gastrointestinal Care Awards in 2021.
“Our team is what makes these awards a reality for Carle,” Elizabeth Angelo, senior vice president, Chief Nursing Officer, said. “Without their hard work, commitment to excellence and dedication to our patients’ outcomes we wouldn’t be where we are at today. Their skill and compassion make us successful.”
