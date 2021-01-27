URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Carle Health system has announced limitations for visitors and support persons will be eased beginning Thursday.
This news comes as the entire Carle system has seen COVID-19 hospitalizations drop, according to a press release.
For outpatient appointments and procedures, two support persons will now be allowed for patients under 18. One will be allowed for an adult patient when appropriate social distancing can happen. It is recommended support persons wait outside of the facility when possible.
Visitors and support persons must have on a face covering over the nose and mouth at all times when in Carle facilities. Non-medical disposable or fabric masks are acceptable. Masks with exhalation valves are not recommended by the CDC, Carle said, because they might not keep a person from spreading germs to others.
Carle Health is keeping specified visiting hours in place. Officials said people should check current visitor policy for the latest information on each individual Carle hospital. Visitors are required to use approved entrances, go directly to their patient room and keep movement through the facility minimized.
While Carle is relaxing policy in some areas, others will keep access restricted following infection prevention guidance. There will be no visitors in:
- Semi-private rooms
- Waiting rooms (except Surgical Services)
- COVID-19 positive patients (except end of life circumstances)
Carle leaders said family members in these areas can work closely with Carle Health to stay connected through technology when possible.
Click here for the latest information from Carle Health regarding COVID-19.
