DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Carol Lynn Fuller Foundation presented a $10,000 check to the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.
Carol Lynn Fuller died on October 5th, 2022 from a Glioblastoma Multiform (GBM) tumor, less than 6 months after discovery and surgery. Her husband, Bob, said his family received a large amount of support from community members and HSHS Hospice.
"Carol made it less than 6 months, the chemo took her immune system and we tried to reboot it, but we simply ran out of time."
After meeting with Jim Fox at the Golden Fox Brewery, Bob got the idea of creating a foundation in Carol's memory. He organized a fundraiser earlier this year raising funds for the Carol Lynn Fuller Foundation. Bob shared, Carol was an unrecognized artist and Bob replicated her art in an art photobook as well as on a variety of media to fund the foundation, along with donations.
"I have to do something because doing nothing is not acceptable."
On Thursday, Bob handed a check to researcher and co-director of the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute, Dr. Roger Stupp.
Dr. Stupp explained while the institution receives NIH (National Institutes of Health) funding, philanthropy donations help them make further advancements.
"It is philanthropy that makes the difference. It allows us to go even more outside the box and invest in ideas that are not yet ready for mainstream," he said.
The Foundation's goal is to raise money for brain cancer research and to spread information on GBM cancer.
"I'm going to continue to do what I can," Bob said.
Bob plans to hold another fundraiser next May.
To learn more about the Foundation, click here. People can also follow along on Facebook.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.