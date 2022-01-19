SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Fire crews responded to an early morning fire at a Casey's General Store in Shelbyville, on Wednesday.
According to officials, crews arrived on the scene a little after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning after an employee reported a light haze was coming from inside the building.
Officials report heavy smoke was apparent while on the scene and believe the fire may have started in the utility room.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, the Fire Marshall is currently investigating.
Shelbyville, Tower Hill, Strasburg, and Findlay fire crews all responded to the scene.
And the remains of the building have been deemed a total loss.
At this time no further information has been released.
