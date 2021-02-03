(WAND) The Cass County Sheriff's office announced their SWAT program, Sheriffs Working With Adolescents. The goal is to create a positive relationship between kids in the community and officers at the sheriff's office. They will be funding children's needs in the community like helping pay for participation on sports teams among other things. They plan to host events like hiking.
To apply, kids in grades in 3-6 will fill out an application saying they have excellent behavior and no missing assignments from school. The program is free and they will get a T-shirt for participating.
They are asking local businesses to sponsor the program. All sponsors will get their name on the back of the shirts.
For more information, visit the Cass County Sheriff's Office Facebook.
