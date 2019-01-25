ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WAND) - A cat is lucky to be alive after it was left in the snow in Rock Falls.
The Rock Falls Humane Society, Happy Tails shared the cat's story on Facebook after Winter was found in a carrier left out in the snow and freezing temperatures.
"My heart breaks for this little snow angle (sic) who was dumped at the end of our drive overnight and the plows buried him," the post read.
They believe Winter was buried alive in Tuesday nights snow storm on McNeil Road.
Officials with Happy Tails said the carrier was packed with snow and that at first glance they couldn't spot the cat at all.
Happy Tails is offering a reward to any leads that may lead to an arrest for whoever is responsible for leaving the cat behind. You can also donate to Winter's vet bills.