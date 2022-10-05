DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Caterpillar opened its first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997.
On Wednesday, Caterpiller cut the ribbon on its new logistics facility. The 180,000 square foot building will be used to house different parts and components needed for fabrication and equipment.
"We are bringing all of our parts onto this campus," said Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager. "This will allow us to bring all of our parts and components that much closer to where we manufacture this great equipment that we ship from here everyday."
Caterpillar celebrates 1,000th motor grader.
Cynthia Jones, who's been with Caterpillar Decatur since 2007, used the Decatur Chamber of Commerce's ceremonial scissors to cut the ribbon to the new facility. Jones said it was an exciting moment for her. Her mother worked at Caterpillar for 35 years.
"Caterpillar has always had a great reputation. It always worked for us coming up and it's provided for my family, so I followed in her footsteps here at Decatur," she shared.
Caterpillar leaders said the expansion is a major investment in the Decatur community by providing more job opportunities.
Caterpillar recognizes female leaders.
"This is a symbol of the investment that Caterpillar is making in Decatur and our local team here is helping deliver that value to customers," said John Tuntland, Vice President of Operations, Resource Industries Operations and Products.
Caterpillar was established in Decatur in 1955.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.