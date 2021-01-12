(NBC) - Federal public health officials will recommend states expand access to Covid-19 vaccines to everyone ages 65 and up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.
The guidelines are intended to widen the pool of people who can receive the vaccine. Of the more than 25 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine that have been delivered nationwide, just under 9 million shots had been administered as of Tuesday, according to the CDC.
States will not be required to follow the new CDC guidelines. In a letter Monday to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield wrote that the recommendations "should not be interpreted as regulation," adding that the guidance "is meant to be flexible and adaptable."
Last week, President-elect Joseph Biden announced his administration planned to release all available doses of coronavirus vaccines to the states. Operation Warp Speed has been holding back half of the doses in an effort to make sure recipients could receive their second dose.
Both vaccines currently in use require two doses, three to four weeks apart, for maximum effectiveness.
Last week, Dr. Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration, also suggested states should "strongly" consider vaccinating lower-priority groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.