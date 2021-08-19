(WAND) - Adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses may be on the way to multiple central Illinois businesses following a Tied Applicant Lottery, Illinois officials announced.
The state drew from a pool of 135 unique applicants, all of whom received 252 points on their applications, to award these licenses. One applicant each from the Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Decatur and Springfield regions was drawn for a license.
Before licenses are issued, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) will have a review process to be sure applicants who are selected meet all statutorily required rules. Once confirmed, and in accordance with court orders, licenses will be issued.
“After all of the lessons learned so far, we know that our fight for equity will continue at each phase to ensure that the hopes of this historic law are true to its promise,” said Toi Hutchinson, senior advisor to the governor for cannabis. “Nearly two years ago, high scoring applicants did not know what their future in the Illinois Cannabis industry would be. After the tireless work of the Pritzker Administration, lawmakers and stakeholders who would not give up on the possibility of an industry that looks like our state's incredible diversity, this third lottery puts us closer than ever to making the dreams of so many a reality.”
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information about the applicants drawn in the lottery and rules for receiving licenses.
