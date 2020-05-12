DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois students won the first and second-place prices in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition for the 14th District, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced.
First place went to Cerro Gordo High School senior Dorie Bulthuis for "Content". Second place was awarded to Mt. Zion High School senior Kaelyn Albert for "Unbearable".
Bulthuis' work will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. for one year. The winner will be invited to attend an official ceremony in Washington.
Davis plans to display the second-place winner's work in his Decatur district office.
“Congratulations to Dorie and Kaelyn on their accomplishment,” Davis said. “I look forward to seeing their artwork proudly displayed in the U.S. Capitol and in my Decatur office."
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives sponsor a nation-wide high school arts competition each spring in order to encourage the nation's artistic talent. The Congressional Art Competition was first introduced in 1982.
