SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois leaders announced 22 vaccine lottery winners from the Thursday drawing, including some from central Illinois.
The winners include people from each of the 11 health regions of the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health notified winners Thursday by phone or email.
The list of winners includes people from the following areas:
- Region 1: Boone County and Winnebago County
- Region 2: Bloomington and Normal
- Region 3: Christian County and Springfield
- Region 4: Two residents from Granite City
- Region 5: Williamson County and Wayne County
- Region 6: Fayette County and Urbana
- Region 7: Joliet and Plainfield
- Region 8: Hanover Park and Aurora
- Region 9: Mundelein and Lake County
- Region 10: Arlington Heights and Cook County
- Region 11: Two residents from Chicago (which makes up the entirety of this region)
Illinoisans from these cities and counties are asked to keep their phones on and check emails regularly to learn if they won. IDPH will call winners from (312)814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. There will be no personal information requested in the initial phone or email notification.
Winners have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process.
The last day to get vaccinated and still be eligible for lottery winnings in Aug. 18. IDPH will then take a final tally of vaccinated residents and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for kids.
Click here to learn more about the Illinois vaccine lottery.
More people are getting vaccinated, the state reported, including an average of 30,700 people in the last seven days. In the seven days prior, 25,000 people were vaccinated, while the week before that saw an average of 21,800 people get a vaccine dose.
As of Aug. 12, 76 percent of Illinois adults had been vaccinated and 56 percent of children age 12 to 17 have been vaccinated.
