DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A drought is causing farmers to worry for the season.
Farmer David Brown has said times are critical, and there's a major need for rain.
"It's a whole chain system. We grow it, we add it on, it goes on down the food chain, and so if there's any hiccups in that food chain it causes hiccups all the way through," said Brown.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples believes the drought will worsen before it gets better anytime soon.
"On the last drought monitor update, we had moved into a severe drought for parts of Central Illinois and with the hot temperatures expected this week and the lack of rainfall for many of us, I think that situation is going to worsen before it gets better," said Peoples.
However, Brown says there's a glimmer of hope during this drought.
"I'm living the drought everyday from now on," said Brown. "The saving grace that we have here in Central Illinois is the soils that are underneath me, and these hybrids that really can take a lot of abuse. But we're on the edge right now."
Now, the only thing farmers can utilize are risk management, and a little luck.
