DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Decatur residents gathered to honor, what they call him, the honorable John Dunn.
"Recognize John Dunn for all the hard work he done for us in the City of Decatur."
John Dunn served in the Illinois House of Representatives from 1975 to 1995, representing the 51st and 101st district. Also being apart of the democratic party.
During his time in office, Dunn worked closely with the Decatur community. Today, he was recognized for his effort in funding and developing the Decatur Civic Center.
"...And congratulations on your special day, in the well-deserved recognition from the people of Decatur. Honoring the irreplaceable role you played in the building of the Decatur Civic Center."
He shared his process of how he obtained the funds to develop the center "I was stunned by the whole process," Dunn said. Unexpected of what would happen next.
"This is an honor. I am proud of the fact I brought 10 million dollars home to build this place. It covered the building and the contents, the parking lot and everything above it," said Dunn.
What makes the civic center so special is the ice rink.
"They talk about building a swimming pool in here and John Dunn said that's a good place for an ice rink, we don't need a swimming pool in the civic center," said Jim.
This being John Dunn's special touch to the place.
"It was very cold in Fairview park...played hockey at 6 am in the morning. And so when we moved it in here, it was a dream come true, and it's been a dream come true forever," Dunn shared.
John Dunn says it was an honor to be recognized in the building he made come true.
"It is fitting and proper that this ceremony recognizing your invaluable contributions occur in the building you help to make a reality."
To stay up to date with events held at the Decatur Civic Center, you can visit their website Decatur Civic Center | Decatur, IL .
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.