CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Officials have canceled a Lovin' U Tour block party scheduled for Thursday in Champaign due to weather.
The canceled block party was scheduled to take place at Countrybrook Apartments.
The next block party is set for Thursday, Aug. 19 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be in downtown Champaign at the Neil Street and Washington City parking lot.
According to a press release, the Lovin' U Tour happens in a partnership with Dr. Patterson's "Hip-Hop Express" interactive engagement bus in order to "strategically engage residents on a small scale, neighborhood level basis."
Click here for the full block party schedule.
