CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County law enforcement recognized heroic employees and citizens in an annual awards ceremony.
The Champaign County Sheriff's Office brought back its annual awards after taking a break for several years due to COVID-19.
An award for valor was presented to Deputies Josh Demko, Richard Ferriman, Casey Donovan, and Robert DeRouchie. Life saving awards were given to Chad Beasley, Tracy Wagner, and Jason Moore, while commendation awards went to Mark McCallister and Ted Nemecz.
The sheriff's office gave out certificates of merit to Sgt. Dave Sherrick, Sgt. Chris Darr and Deputy Josh Demko.
Community hero awards were given to three citizens, including Bill Brinkoetter, Jonathon Gutierrez and Edith Gutierrez. The citizens saved a juvenile who nearly drowned in a neighborhood retention pond.
The awards came from peer nominations within the sheriff's office.
"We all want to be publicly recognized for doing a good job, and I think I could probably stand up here all day long and recognize every single one of my employees for something good they've done," said Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman.
