CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign County African American Heritage Trail has unveiled its first sign in Downtown Champaign. The sign tells the story of when abolitionist Frederick Douglass came to visit Champaign back in 1869.
“He was 51 years old. It was four years after the Civil War, and he came to speak at Barrett Hall right on this very land about the self-made man. And considering this is the International Day for Women, he was also one of the first men to support the Women’s Suffrage movement.” said Co-Chair of the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail, Barbara Suggs-Mason.
Following this sign, many others will be added in Urbana, Homer, and Broadlands where other developments and Black History took place.
“We have other signs that are scheduled in Homer, Illinois where there was a significant black population. In Broadlands where the first black graduate of the University of Illinois and his family lived and farmed,” said Suggs-Mason.
The next sign is expected at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Champaign.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.