CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen has issued an executive order declaring an emergency in the city.
City officials said the emergency is related to the COVID-19, which is anticipated to cause an impact on the health of community members. Champaign Municipal Code allows the mayor to declare an emergency for a limited time.
A Special Emergency Meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the Champaign City Council Chambers. The Chapmaign County Council will consider passing an ordinance related to this executive order at this meeting.
There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in central Illinois as of Thursday evening.
More to come.