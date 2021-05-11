CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Elijha Booker did not get a chance to experience high school. He would be entering his junior year around this time.
He missed homecoming, prom and graduation. Booker had a future ahead of him, but a bullet took that opportunity way. The impact of his death hits closes to two of his teachers- Jess Brito and Brittany Sanders.
"Elijha didn't event get to experience eighth grade promotion," Sanders said. "So, Elijha missed out on a lot."
"When someone like that is ripped from the community, it hurts," said Brito, who was Booker's ELA teacher. "And there's a lasting impact."
Booker was their student at Franklin Middle School. The two educators described their 14-year-old as a "ray of sunshine." He had aspirations of being famous.
Sanders said he wanted to make music and rap. Brito said he was an artist.
"He actually won a competition in Champaign, Illinois called 'Pens to Lens' where his screen play was written into a movie," Brito explained.
Booker never got the chance to see his work on the big screen. The Champaign teen was shot and killed in 2019. Reports show the 15-year-old who shot Booker surrendered to the police.
The emotional sting of losing a student still lingers. However, the time Brito and Sanders spent with Booker is something they will cherish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.