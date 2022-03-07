CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign officials are calling the first Monday in March COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.
The day honors people who died in or were impacted by the pandemic.
Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen spoke to the importance of memorializing the last two years.
"I think all of us continue to grapple with the impact of that in our daily lives with the loss of friends and family, and it's just important to take this time and space to recognize that loss," Feinen said.
Officials said Champaign County has seen over 280 lives lost to COVID-19.
