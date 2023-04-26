(WAND) — After being found guilty of six counts of first-degree murder by a Vermilion County jury in February, a Champaign man has been sentenced to life in prison.
Nicholas Trimble, 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2017 shooting deaths of Rafael Arevalo, 26, of Danville, and Omar Roman, 26, also of Danville.
“Today’s sentencing highlights the importance of my office’s collaborations with law enforcement agencies at all levels of government to address violent crime in Illinois,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul Raoul said. “While nothing will change the tragic loss of life, I hope the conclusion of this trial allows the families affected to begin to heal.”
The Attorney General’s office prosecuted the case with Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy’s office.
According to Raoul, Trimble arranged a meeting to buy cannabis from Arevalo on Sept. 4, 2017. During the meeting, Trimble and another individual attempted to take the cannabis by force. Trimble shot Rafael Arevalo six times, killing him. Trimble and the individual who accompanied him opened fire on Omar Roman, who was shot a total of 15 times.
“Today’s mandatory sentence of natural life in prison handed down by Judge Derek J. Girton should send a strong message to violent criminals in our community,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy. “I hope that this sentence will bring some solace to the victims’ families. Our continued partnership with the Attorney General’s Office in the ongoing battle against violent crime truly is an asset to Vermilion County.”
Assistant Attorneys General Brian Holmes and Daniel Weiler prosecuted the case for Raoul’s Criminal Prosecutions Bureau.
