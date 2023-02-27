DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Vermilion County jury found Nicholas Trimble, 42, of Champaign guilty of six counts of first-degree murder in the murders of Rafael Arevalo, 26, and Omar Roman, 26, both from Danville.
“It is my hope this decision will aid in the healing of those impacted by this senseless violence,” said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. “I appreciate the assistance of both the Danville Police Department and the FBI. I am committed to continuing to collaborate with law enforcement agencies at all levels of government to address violent crime in Illinois.”
The two men were killed in September of 2017. Police responded to reports of gunfire at a home on Harvey Street in Danville where they found Arevalo and Roman already dead.
According to the AG, Nicholas Trimble arranged a meeting to buy cannabis from Arevalo on Sept. 4, 2017. During the meeting, Trimble and another individual attempted to take the cannabis by force. Trimble shot Rafael Arevalo six times, killing him. Trimble and the individual who accompanied him opened fire on Omar Roman, who was shot a total of 15 times.
The case was prosecuted with Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy’s office.
“Friday’s jury verdict of guilty against Nicholas Trimble clearly demonstrates that when we in law enforcement work together the most violent criminals in our community will be held accountable,” said Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy. “When my office reached out to Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his staff for their assistance they continue to stand with us to fight violent crime, as does the Danville Police Department.”
Vermilion County Circuit Court Judge Derek J. Girton set Trimble’s sentencing hearing for April 26.
