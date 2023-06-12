CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign Police Department is cracking down on pop-up parties after a weekend of violence left eight people hurt.
"[It was] an incredibly chaotic Saturday night into Sunday morning. Our patrol officers were stretched thin," Lt. Ben Newell, of the Champaign Police Department, told WAND News.
Saturday night, police were called to South Neil Street for reports of a shooting. On scene, officers found a 21-year old woman with a gunshot wound to the arm, and a 21-year old man stabbed in the back. Both are now stable.
Police said 21-year old Sergio Sosa, of Rantoul, is facing aggravated battery charges in the case. His bond has been set at $100,000.
"Though they're on the decline, we've expected—as the weather warms—unfortunately the more violent incidents we respond to typically increases in the summertime," Lt. Newell explained.
About two hours later, officers were called to a shooting, and a series of crashes, just north of Douglass Park. On scene, officers found four victims hit by gunfire. Police believe someone fire shots into a crowd, causing a panic. While trying to escape the area, three cars crashed, hurting two people.
"We know there was probably a couple hundred people at this incident, around Douglass Park, and we've had very few people come forward," Lt. Newell added.
He said these pop-up parties are often difficult for police to respond to.
"They may not always get there at the initial call of just a large crowd, or disorderly subjects or even a fight. Officers may be tied up on other higher priorities, and then we don't get there until something like this, something more violent and significant happens," Lt. Newell explained.
Police are now calling on young adults to stop attending pop-up parties.
"They are happening regularly. Its something we've dealt with for years, but in the last couple of years they've been more prevalent," Lt. Newell said.
Two victims in the Douglass Park shooting remain in critical condition. No arrests have been made in the case.
