CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department has announced the return of its community engagement series, Coffee with a Cop.
The events allow residents to meet with officers, ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know police on a personal level.
Coffee is complimentary at the events.
The first Coffee with a Cop event of 2022 will be held on Friday, March 11, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Café Kopi, located at 109 N. Walnut Street.
“Whether it’s sharing a personal concern or just discussing the weather, an opportunity for engagement between our residents and Officers is always welcome, and I hope that all who can attend will join us,” said Interim Chief of Police Tom Petrilli. “Coffee with a Cop gives us a chance for open dialogue, and we look forward to a good morning of conversation. I would also like to thank Café Kopi for hosting us.”
Coffee with a Cop is a nationally recognized initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Events are held across the country.
