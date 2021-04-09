CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police condemned anti-Asian violence in America in a letter to the community.
Chief of Police Anthony Cobb's letter issued support to the Chinese American Association of Central Illinois for "all of our valued community members of Asiana descent," a Facebook statement said. Cobb called a recent rise in anti-Asian violence and discrimination an "unfortunate reminder" that the U.S. needs to "continue to strengthen our resolve as a nation to condemn and eliminate all acts of racism, harassment and mistreatment of any kind."
Cobb said such behavior is "unacceptable" and is "strongly rejected in all is forms by the Champaign Police Department."
Earlier in the letter, Cobb said Champaign police are committed to being an inclusive agency that protects and monitors rights and fair treatment for all people.
"We are honored to serve the diverse make-up of our community and anyone who wishes to live or visit here," Cobb said.
Cobb assured the public that Champaign police stand in solidarity with the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community. He pledged police will "provide our services justly, impartially and to the best of our ability."
"We also acknowledge the opportunity ahead of us to build upon and strengthen our department's relationship with our community members of Asian descent," Cobb said. "While this work continues, please be assured our public safety resources and our offer of support and assistance are always available to you and everyone who chooses to live, visit or work in Champaign."
Click here to read the full letter.
