CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Champaign Saturday.
Police responded to the Chase Bank on West University avenue at 11:24 p.m.
When they arrived, police learned that a suspect walked in the bank and demanded money from the teller. The suspect fled with an unknown amount of money.
Police arrested Travis D. Pichon, 33, at 12:44 p.m. near the intersection of Neil and Walnut Street.
Police found him with a large amount of money and his clothes matched the ones in the surveillance video.
No injuries have been reported. There is currently no evidence of weapon use.