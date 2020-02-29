Generic Police lights

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in Champaign Saturday.

Police responded to the Chase Bank on West University avenue at 11:24 p.m.

When they arrived, police learned that a suspect walked in the bank and demanded money from the teller. The suspect fled with an unknown amount of money.

Police arrested Travis D. Pichon, 33, at 12:44 p.m. near the intersection of Neil and Walnut Street. 

Police found him with a large amount of money and his clothes matched the ones in the surveillance video.

No injuries have been reported. There is currently no evidence of weapon use.

