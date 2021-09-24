CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police released an official statement on Friday, regarding recent threats made on social media towards Centennial High School.
The Champaign Police Department has been actively investigating a series of events at Centennial, including a threatening social media post that began circulating Wednesday, September 22.
Police are aware of other rumors that suggest additional school threats have been made, but at this time, those reports are unsubstantiated.
According to law enforcement, the only active intelligence they have is related to the September 22 social media post.
Community members who may have information indicating otherwise are encouraged to provide it to Champaign Police.
The Champaign Police Department has been in constant contact with the Unit 4 School District and said it will continue to provide additional patrol and investigative resources to Centennial High School and the nearby area into next week to ensure a visible law enforcement presence.
Police said these steps are being taken as proactive, precautionary measures and assured the community that all threats and menacing social media posts that are made towards Champaign Schools are thoroughly investigated and will not be tolerated, regardless of the intent or nature behind them.
"All students, staff, faculty, and parents deserve positive and safe learning environments, and we strongly encourage anyone who has information that would benefit law enforcement or school safety to come forward and provide it," police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.