LUDLOW, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign Police are on the hunt for a man wanted for attempted murder in Kentucky after he eluded arrest on Thursday.
The News-Gazette reports that Justin Hardin got away from officers when they attempted to take him into custody on Thursday morning. Police says immediately after his escape, 15 officers conducted a manhunt, but Hardin could not be located.
According to the paper, Hardin is wanted in both Texas and Kentucky and was arrested in February and held in the Ford County jail.
Hardin is a white male and described as 5-9, 161 pounds with brown hair and medium build.
Anyone with information about his location should call 911.
