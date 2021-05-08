CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND): Neil St. Blues are not feeling the type of blues they would like, they are struggling with staffing. As Illinois continues to move forward with reopening, Neil St. Blues is trying to find new team members.
"It's just a little bit harder because we are a little bit short staffed." Current employees, like Renae Howard, say they have been feeling the effects of the lack of staff. "If we had a couple more people just on our staff.. it would be more of a team work environment."
But although they are struggling with more hands on deck, they are still hopeful to keep the restaurant up and running. Starks says she knows the Central Illinois community has got their back.
"I really appreciate the support from the community it is just absolutely been awesome. It sometimes brings tears to my eyes when I see our repeat customers. Just come back and keep supporting us, Even through the difficult time."
If you are interested in applying to work at Neil St. Blues, they are hiring all positions. Some include, servers, bartenders, cooks, prep cooks, line cooks and others. Email info@neilstblues.com for more information or to directly apply.
