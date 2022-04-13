URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign sex offender will serve 40 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.
The sentence against Charles Howard, 41, was handed down Tuesday. Howard sexually abused and exploited a 15-year-old girl who he was caring for and threatened to killer her and himself if she disclosed the abuse, prosecutors said.
Howard has two past convictions on his record for criminal sexual abuse in Champaign County. They date back to 2000 and 2001. He was a registered sex offender on the date of the latest offense.
Howard was arrested by Illinois authorities in June 2020. He was charged by a federal grand jury in September of that year with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of possession of child pornography and one count of commission of a sex offense as a registered sex offender. He has remained in U.S. Marshals custody.
He pleaded guilty to the three-count indictment in October 2021.
The judge presiding over the case, Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm, found Howard "engaged in pattern of abuse that caused physical injury to the victim and would have lasting effects on the victim’s life," prosecutors said in a press release. Mihm called Howard's actions "as bad as it gets" when imposing the sentence, which must be followed by life on supervised release.
“HSI is proud to work with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities by making sure offenders like Howard are investigated,” said Homeland Security Investigations Chicago Special Agent in Charge Angie Salazar. “We will continue to identify and investigate those who endanger our most vulnerable population and protect our children. We will not allow crimes against children to go unpunished.”
“It takes dedicated investigative work and coordinated effort to ensure that our young people are protected from such heinous actions. I am thankful to our law enforcement partners for their assistance in seeing this case to its lawful conclusion,” said Champaign Interim Police Chief Thomas Petrilli.
The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations and the Champaign Police Department with the help of Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Reitz. The government was represented in prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson.
