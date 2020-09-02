URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot another in the arm in a grocery store parking lot is headed to prison.
A sentence of eight years behind bars was handed down Wednesday to 20-year-old Tyrone Fields, according to court records. Fields entered a guilty plea on the same day to a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.
Fields shot a 19-year-old man in the arm on Nov. 29, 2019, in the Schnucks parking lot. The store is located at 109 N. Mattis Ave. in Champaign.
According to The News-Gazette, the shooting happened during a cannabis sale, when the victim and a friend when to make a purchase. The friend was driving the truck and the victim was a passenger.
As the transaction between the friend and seller happened, the newspaper said a passenger door opened and Fields shot a gun. The shot hit the victim in the arm. They were dropped off at Carle Hospital for treatment.
Police arrested Fields in mid-January after a warrant for his arrest was issued in late December.
Fields received credit for 229 days served. He has a 2019 Champaign County conviction on his record for resisting a peace officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.