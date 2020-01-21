CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of stabbing another Tuesday in Champaign faces charges.
Police said they responded at 12:16 p.m. to the 100 block of Kenwood Road and found a 20-year-old man with "multiple, non-life-threatening" stab wounds. That person went to a hospital.
An investigation then led to the arrest of 22-year-old Christopher Torry. Police said they learned three known acquaintances were arguing before the stabbing happened.
Torry is charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery.
The investigation is ongoing Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at (217)351-4545. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips by phone at (217)373-TIPS, online at this link or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.