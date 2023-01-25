CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign Township opened their low-barrier shelter back in December. Now, there is a high demand for basic items such as plastic eating utensils, new men's underwear, and more.
Community Relations Coordinator, Charlene Murray explained the need for food and how that can impact guests using the shelter.
“Meals are a huge one. Especially on days like today when there’s snow out and some of our folks can’t get out to Daily Bread soup kitchen or other places to eat. On these snowy days when they can’t get out, on some of the weekends and holidays when restaurants and things might be closed it would be helpful if the community might be able to provide meals for us on certain days,” said Murray.
There's a great need for volunteers as well. Murray explained how the shelter staff could focus on other things with more help.
“The need for volunteers is monumental, it’s huge. Our staff does mail sorting so that the guests that use our address for mailing services do get their mail in a timely manner. Volunteers taking over stuff like that, answering phones as well, and different projects that we have gives our staff the opportunity to dig further into case management,” stated Murray.
To volunteer, click here. You can view the Target and Amazon wish list here.
