URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Na’Shown Fenderson, 17, pleaded guilty to a lighter charge related to the murder of a Lyft driver back in January according to the News-Gazette.
Fenderson, who admitted to getting rid of a gun that was used in the murder of 29-year-old Kristian Philpotts, was one of three teens involved in the shooting.
According to the News-Gazette, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson said Fenderson has agreed to testify against co-defendant Tyjohn Williams, 17, who is believed to have acted alone as the shooter. Larson agreed to dismiss the murder charges against Fenderson if he pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice and testified against Williams.
In May, the family of Kristian Philpotts started building a veterinary scholarship fund in his honor as he was only two years away from becoming a doctor.
