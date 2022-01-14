URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities believe three Champaign teens were involved in the murder of a Chicago man who was driving for Lyft in Urbana. The third suspect is still sought in the investigation.
Investigators had already arrested 17-year-old Jahiem S. Dyer and 16-year-old Na'Shown Fenderson in the case, according to The News-Gazette. Each had bond set at $3 million on Friday, and both faces charges of first-degree murder.
The third teen is known to the other two, police said.
The shooting happened Wednesday evening, and Urbana authorities said they found 29-year-old Kristian Philpotts on South Vine Street near Burkwood Court. He was dying when authorities found him. They also discovered his Jeep had crashed about four blocks north of that location.
On Philpotts, police said they found a phone showing the Lyft app and a ride requested from Fenderson's address to a place in the 1800 block of S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Urbana. The car had a single bullet casing and two phones inside of it.
Fenderson and Dyer face adult charges in the case. They face 45 to 85 years behind bars if they are found guilty.
