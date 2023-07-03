CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Substitute teachers picking up shifts in Unit 4 schools are now the highest paid in the county.
The Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Ken Kleber, said Unit 4 likes to show that they care for their employees, and this is one way they're showing that.
“We always pride ourselves in being competitive, especially regionally for all of our employee groups because Champaign’s a great district to work in, and we really want to show our employees who go the extra mile every day that we value them," said Kleber.
This is the first time the district has increased pay since the 2021-2022 school year.
“We’re always listening to subs; we’re always listening when neighboring districts have made changes," said Kleber. "We’re always kind of following that and so we always again want to remain competitive, and this is just the time of the year that we do that.”
While this won't solve the teacher shortage, it's a step in the right direction.
“We’ve added lots of regular staff over the last several years, and so in a challenging employment environment, you’re often unable to fill all the positions that you have," said Kleber. "So we want to make sure that we have subs as we’re looking to fill regular positions, and then many of our subs also become regular employees.”
