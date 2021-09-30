CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Unit 4 School parents are saying thank you to the bus driver and staff aboard the bus caught in crossfire.
On Sept. 9, one Champaign Unit 4 school bus was caught in the crossfire and hit by gunshots. Everyone aboard the bus was not injured.
Parents are raising funds and making cards for the staff members aboard the bus. Carissa Swiatek is the mom in charge of collection.
She said she did not have her own kids aboard the bus, but could imagine the terror of those that did.
"It gives me chills just to think about it. I can’t imagine what the reaction would’ve been and for that the children were on that bus, it’s heartbreaking that they’re faced with that kind of violence at such a young age," Swiatek said.
Swiatek wanted to give back to staff on the bus who helped keep calm that Thursday afternoon.
"I want to express our gratitude for the driver and the monitor who acted so calm and collected that day and very unexpectedly had to deal with that trauma," Swiatek said.
She is collecting monetary donations to her Venmo account as well as encouraging the community to send thank you cards to Stratton Elementary School.
Swiatek is grateful and wants the staff members to know many other parents are too.
"Thank you for keeping the community safe and doing your job every day," she said.
