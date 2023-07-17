URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Senator Dick Durbin stopped by the Mass Transit District facility in Urbana to announce that 6.6 million dollars in federal funding will purchase 10 new buses with zero to low-emission.
“We’re lucky. MTD right here in Champaign-Urbana has been leading the way in securing these grants. They’re forward-looking, not just in Illinois but in our nation,” said Durbin.
According to the senator, Illinois is one of the very few states who have opted in the switch.
“Outside of California there’s only one other transit district that is really looking forward like MTD," explained Durbin. "We have a unique approach here in Champaign-Urbana because we have solar cells that are providing the electricity for the creation of hydrogen to fuel the buses. So, it’s a virtuous cycle all the way through.”
These buses include special features that are expected to make for a healthier environment
"The drive system uses ultra capacitors instead of batteries, and so we’re in a totally different supply chain from a battery supply chain which is better for the environment, better for cost,” said Managing Director/CEO of Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, Karl Gnadt.
The MTD grant is part of an almost $2-billion program announced by the U.S. Federal Transportation Agency to allow states and cities to buy American-made hybrid buses.
