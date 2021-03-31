URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana community is about to get some tech that is a first in the country. The first 60-foot electric buses powered by hydrogen fuel cells are coming here to Central Illinois by fall.
"We're really excited that these are the first zero-emission buses in our community," Said grants and governmental affairs director for Champaign-Urbana MTD, Jane Sullivan. Unlike other electric vehicles, these will not be battery-powered.
"Battery electric vehicles are the more common zero-emission vehicle today, but hydrogen fuel cell vehicles have a lot of advantages," Sullivan said.
She said this type is better suited for mass transit. The hydrogen fuel station for these buses is under construction now.
"The hydrogen production station that we're building will produce the hydrogen to fuel the buses ... that station is equipped to fuel up to 12 buses," Sullivan said.
Although there are only two now, they want to eventually acquire more.
They were able to pay for these buses with federal and state funds.
"This project is, is predominantly funded with grants, and we're really grateful for that," Sullivan said.
They said the buses will have notable differences to even their current hybrid buses.
"Our hybrid buses are already quieter than the standard diesel buses, but these will be even quieter than the hybrids," Sullivan said.
The organization plan to train drivers to drive them this summer. In addition, they will have a new slick look that has not yet been released. They understand people's hesitations with these, but want to remind community members that these types of vehicles have been used before.
"While this technology is unfamiliar to our community, it's not a new technology. Hydrogen fuel vehicles have been around for quite a while," Sullivan said.
