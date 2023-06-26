CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-Urbana's Mass Transit District (CUMTD) is getting more than $6.6-million dollars to buy 10 hybrid buses for riders in the region.
"100% of MTD's fleet is either low-emission or no-emission. So 98% of our fleet is already hybrid buses," Amy Snyder, Chief of Staff for CUMTD, told WAND News.
Last month, MTD retired its last diesel bus, replacing them with hybrid models.
"These hybrid buses use about 40% less diesel fuel than their full diesel counterparts. So clean air, less use of fossil fuels benefits us locally," Snyder explained.
Now, a federal grant will pay for ten 40-foot diesel electric hybrids to replace aging buses.
"We're retiring buses once they reach their useful life. So it's just great to just have this funding secured, so we can keep with that replacement program," Snyder said.
This will ensure a safe and reliable ride for commuters in Champaign and Urbana, while also minimizing the impact on the environment.
"Getting buses that are newer, it makes for a great experience as people commute across our community, whether they're going to work, school or medical appointments," Snyder added.
The MTD grant is part of an almost $2-billion program announced by the U.S. Federal Transportation Agency to allow states and cities to buy American-made hybrid buses.
