URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A Champaign woman has been arrested for attempted murder after fighting with two other women Tuesday night.
According to Urbana PD, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 10:46 p.m., officers responded to Carle Hospital Emergency Room in reference to a stabbing incident.
Police learned that a 19-year-old Urbana woman had been stabbed in the neck, head, arm and back.
Authorities report the victims wounds were life-threatening, but she is expected to survive.
After further investigation police learned that a 19-year-old Champaign woman, Aniya N. Gatson, fought with the victim and then stabbed her multiple times.
Police said the fight took place in the roadway near the 800 block of E. Hawthorne Drive in Urbana.
On Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:48 a.m. Gatson voluntarily came to the Urbana Police Department and was questioned by detectives regarding what took place.
Police discovered from statements and phone messages that Gatson, the victim and another Champaign woman all engaged in a fistfight.
Gatson and the other Champaign woman were fighting the victim when Gatson retreated to her vehicle, grabbed and knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.
Police report Gatson had no injuries and the other Champaign woman, who has been identified and interviewed by police, had minor superficial injuries.
Gatson was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder.
She was transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail and is awaiting further court proceedings. The investigation remains on-going.
Urbana Police ask that anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident please contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
