SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Senate Bill 818 is aiming to change sex education in Illinois public schools.
State Sen. Ram Villivalam proposed the bill to include more inclusive and comprehensive sex and health education for students, starting in kindergarten.
"Unfortunately we have seen a rise in child sex abuse scandals, a rise in discrimination in our schools. I think it's important that we provide a foundation and basis for our youth to learn how to be safe and how to be healthy," said Villivalam.
Advocates for the bill, including Susan Johnson with the Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center, said better education would also help curb child abuse.
"The more you can educate children, the more you can talk to them about the right way to handle things and what kinds of things could possibly happen to them, gives them a better opportunity to protect themselves if they ever are approached by somebody," Johnson said.
However, some lawmakers, such as State Sen. Darren Bailey, do not agree with this bill.
"I do not understand this why we would subject our children to this," Bailey said. "Now, that being said, we do need to be talking to children about this in our homes, but not in our public schools."
If passed, comprehensive personal health and safety education would be required in grades K-5 and sexual health education in grades 6-12.
"It's important that we are inclusive. It's important that we are ensuring that medically accurate information is being taught and that we are making sure that no youth, no matter where it is in the state of Illinois, feels excluded feels discriminated against," said Villivalam.
School districts would be able to decide how they teach the curriculum and parents would be able to opt their children out of the education.
